Lemay Fire Protection District quarantined after possible COVID exposure

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – COVID-19 touches every community but becomes a harsher reality when it affects the people who put their lives on the line day in and day out – our first responders.

At present, first responders from Valley Park are filling in the while the Lemay Fire Protection District is quarantined after potential exposure to COVID.

A firefighter who spoke with FOX 2 says the entire facility has been deep cleaned and first responders are expected to be back to work sometime next week or so as firefighters monitor their conditions.

This latest development in the impact of COVID comes as the latest numbers from the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force show hospitalizations at 284, patients in the ICU up to 69, and those on ventilators at 35.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, says hearing first responders being affected makes for a sobering reality that we need to continue to all take this seriously.

Dr. Daniel Hoft also stepped in today’s briefing too. He spoke about a potential vaccine and how tough the process is coming along with trial periods and making sure when a vaccine is made that it works before it is massed produced.