Live Updates: St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This is a list of Missouri and Illinois news related to coronavirus. Read all local and national stories about coronavirus here. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 / 11:05 AM CDT

St. Charles Community College Closing for COVID-19 Drill

To help prepare for a possible future closure related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), St. Charles Community College will restrict access to its main campus March 16-19 during the college’s Spring Break. SCC will continue offering essential student services remotely throughout the week.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 / 11:01 AM CDT

Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Cancelled

A statement from organizers says that they will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts to determine the next steps in moving forward in regards to the COVID-10 pandemic.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 / 10:57 AM CDT

SEC cancels remainder of Men’s basketball tournament in Nashville

The SEC Tweets, “Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.”

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 / 10:19 AM CDT

Volleyball Tournament at America’s Center Canceled

Mayor Lyda Krewson says that the Nike Mid-East Qualifier has been canceled at the Americas Center.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 / 09:29 AM CDT

St. Louis Mayor Lyday Krewson cancels all water shut offs

Access to water is essential for cleaning, personal hygiene & washing your hands.

This morning, I ordered @STLCityGov Water Dept. to stop all water shut offs until at least May 15.



I believe this will help people comply with @CDCgov recommended #COVID19 preventative measures. pic.twitter.com/F8Rz2oCfnS — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 12, 2020

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 05:00 PM CDT

Local school districts considering e-learning options due to coronavirus

Several area universities closed their classrooms and now look toward e-learning as an option. Grade schools are considering this option, too.

School district representatives said they are in the beginning stages of coming up with a plan to pull out computers in the case that coronavirus concerns continue to escalate. One school told FOX 2 they are already ahead of the curve.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 / 09:22 AM CDT

Webster University is moving to online classes

Webster University will move all classes at non-military U.S. locations throughout the U.S. and at the Vienna, Austria campus to an online environment, through Friday, April 3. Courses in Athens, Greece, are also moving online until Thursday, March 26, and the staff in Athens will continue to work on the campus but at reduced staffing levels. Webster’s locations in China have been operating remotely since the beginning of the Spring 2020 term in January. Read more.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Webster University will be moving all classes to an online environment effective March 16 – April 3. Please visit the link for more information on this decision: https://t.co/H38OeNXsMQ — Webster University (@websteru) March 11, 2020

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 03:39 PM CDT

5 St. Charles County residents test negative for coronavirus

The four people who were being tested for coronavirus earlier this week have been given the all-clear, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health said.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services handled testing for the four individuals.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 05:33 PM CDT

Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Dogtown parade postponed over health worries

The 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Run has been postponed due to health concerns over the coronavirus.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon after Mayor Lyda Krewson met with parade leaders and the city health department.

The parade had been scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, the St. Louis Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians announced it had postponed the March 17 Dogtown parade as well.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 11:13 PM CDT

Basketball fans not allowed to attend NCAA March Madness games at Enterprise Center

The NCAA released a statement saying “only essential staff and limited family attendance” will be permitted at the games based on their current understanding of the COVID-19 virus.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 04:34 PM CDT

University of Missouri-Columbia suspending in-person classes due to coronavirus

The University of Missouri – Columbia is the latest school to change its class schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. In-person classes will be suspended starting today. During that time, faculty are instructed to put in place their plans to deliver instruction remotely. Existing online classes will continue as originally scheduled.

During March 16 – 20, classes will be held remotely with in-person. Following spring break, in-person classes will resume on March 30.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 09:42 PM CDT

Washington University to move all classes online for next few weeks

Washington University says that there are no cases at the school. But spring break on the Danforth Campus is being extended for an additional week and there will be no academic instruction until Monday, March 23. The school says the extra week will give them time to manage the transition of academic and campus operations online. Read more about the specific instructions for students and staff here.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 / 07:19 PM CDT

Saint Louis University suspends in-person classes amid coronavirus concerns

Saint Louis University says that there are no confirmed cases at the school. But, they are suspending on-campus learning for next week and developing a plan to complete the term remotely, if necessary.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 06:25 PM CDT

Bayer employee tests negative for coronavirus; will reopen Creve Coeur campus Friday

The possible coronavirus case involving a Bayer employee has come back negative.

That means Bayer’s Creve Coeur office and the St. Louis Child Development Center will reopen Friday.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 10:34 PM

Illinois orders senior centers closed due to coronavirus

The coronavirus is slamming the elderly in the Land of Lincoln. The state of Illinois has ordered senior centers, including the one in Millstadt, closed because of the illness.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 11:02 PM CDT

Blasting away possible sources of coronavirus at local schools

The Fort Zumwalt School District has an added weapon being used during Spring Break to blast possible sources of coronavirus.

It’s called the Clorox Total 360. It’s a sprayer that Clorox claims clings to everything near it with a force stronger than gravity.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020

Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was “marshaling the full power of the federal government” to confront a growing public health crisis, including a month-long halt in travel from Europe to the United States.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 08:41 PM CDT

NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 06:47 AM CDT

Adjustments made to nursing homes, universities as coronavirus cases increase

Facilities in our area continue to adjust to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Delmar Gardens of Chesterfield is asking that no one visits their loved one unless there are extenuating circumstances, according to a spokesperson.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 / 11:35 PM CDT

Coronavirus concerns cancels several St. Louis area school-sponsored trips abroad

Coronavirus has forced St. Louis area school principals to make tough decisions that are disappointing students regarding school-sponsored trips.

Some of the spring break trips involve students traveling to countries to help people in need. Kevin Poelker is the principal at De Smet Jesuit High School. He said, “We want our young men to become men for and with others and that’s why these trips are essential.”

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 / 04:16 PM CDT

Maryville University opts for online classes for two weeks for coronavirus

Amid coronavirus prevention, Maryville University is transitioning to a virtual learning format for two weeks.

In a statement, the university is using its spring break week to prepare for the transition.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 / 06:31 PM CDT

CDC confirms positive coronavirus test for St. Louis County woman

A 20-year-old Ladue woman has been confirmed as the first person in Missouri to test positive for coronavirus. In addition, St. Louis County reports that two of the three pending test results have come back negative. Go to stlcorona.com and the www.cdc.gov/coronavirus for more information.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 / 06:37 AM CDT

New City School closed Tuesday as parent undergoes coronavirus testing;

Voters will be able to cast ballots Tuesday at the New City School in Central West End, despite the school closing to students after it was revealed that a parent is undergoing coronavirus testing.

The head of the St. Louis City Health Department, doctor Frederick Echols, says he was notified Monday night that a parent here has been tested for coronavirus but not yet diagnosed.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 / 10:30 PM CDT

Attorney for family under self-quarantine dispute St. Louis County`s timeline on notification

St. Louis County leaders speaking out Monday as it continues to deal with the one presumed positive case of the coronavirus, saying the family broke quarantine which the family disagrees.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 / 10:30 PM CD

Creve Coeur puts in place pandemic plan, just in case

The mayor of Creve Coeur says at this point they are trying to balance being prepared while not causing a panic.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 / 11:08 AM CD

