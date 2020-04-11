Local African-American leaders call for more testing in their communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Black leaders across St. Louis are outraged over the disproportionate number of African Americans dying from COVID-19.

Vinita Park Mayor James McGhee wants to pull together north St. Louis County mayors to form a task force to look for solutions.

One of the things they complained about was the lack of testing in minority communities.

Part of the problem is caused by underlying health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity that afflicts the black communities.

Leaders say they want to sit down with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to discuss possible solutions.