Local clergy ask Parson to issue stay-at-home order

ST. LOUIS – Several local clergies from around the St. Louis area joined a group web conference call on Facebook with a clear message for Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

“Our mission is to make a moral plea to Governor Parson to join the other 18 governors in the country and issue a stay-at-home order,”

Relatively speaking, Missouri has not been hit as hard as many other states.

Rabbi Susan Talve, Central Reform Congregation, says a state-at-home order from the governor would carry greater significance than ones from counties.

“We have seen in other states, it has made a difference,” she said.

Pastor Traci Blackmon, Christ The King United Church of Christ, believes the virus is not under control and urged the governor to act.

“Show us you are a compassionate person and issue the stay at home order,” said Rev. Marvin Foltz, St. Timothy's Episcopal Church.

Fox 2 asked the governor if he had plans of issuing such an order. While the governor said “never say never,” he stressed that, for the time being, there will be no such order.

Governor Parson says he cares deeply about every citizen in the entire state and that he’s relying on several experts in a variety of fields in making his decisions.

“We need his leadership; his spiritual, his physical, moral, ethical leadership right now,” Rabbi Talve said. “To tell everyone in Missouri to stay at home so we can slow the spread.”

