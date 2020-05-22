Local clothing company designs STL-themed face masks

ST. LOUIS – Masks are going to be a required accessory for some time to come. Thankfully, a local company is making some trendy and safe options.

Aaron Park, owner of Arch Apparel, explains the inspiration behind his masks.

“We were trying to create something that was more of a local feel and more wearable than what we had seen a lot of which was more that surgical looking,” Park said. “Which we understand serves an amazing purpose but we just trying to add a little bit of a different touch to it.”

They also have a mask for both Cardinals and Blues fans.

“We wanted to offer as many options as we could. For everyone to represent their own personal style. So that’s why we have some of the fun funky ones,” said Kirsten Coonen, creative director at Arch Apparel.

Another local company, STL Authentics offers a variety of Blues masks as well.

When it comes to the fit of the mask, Dr. Haller, pediatrician at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, offers this advice.

“The tighter the mesh can be on a cloth face mask the better,” Haller said. “Make sure it’s covering your nose and under your chin as much as possible.”

As for children, kids under two years of age should not wear a mask because it bothers them and can be a suffocation hazard.

Kids over two should wear a mask, especially if social distancing can’t be guaranteed, But Dr. Haller says they may be a little scared about it.

“Some things you can do are you can put on your own mask have the child put on their mask and look in the mirror and just see how you look. You can take a mask like this or any fabric mask, get a sharpie and draw a smile on it or something,” Dr. Haller said.