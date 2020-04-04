Breaking News
IL: 210 deaths/8,904 cases; MO: 19 deaths/2,113 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Local distillery produces hand sanitizer for police and fire departments

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - With sanitizer in short supply, various distillers are shifting operations to help out. Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with the owner of one local business that is giving away bottles as a way to give back to first responders.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News