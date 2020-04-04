Local distillery produces hand sanitizer for police and fire departments

ST. LOUIS - With sanitizer in short supply, various distillers are shifting operations to help out. Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with the owner of one local business that is giving away bottles as a way to give back to first responders.
