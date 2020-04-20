Local grocery workers union opposes customer ban, calls for better oversight

ST. LOUIS – Some union leaders and small grocery owners around the country are calling on grocery stores to ban customers from coming inside during the COVID-19 crisis.

More than 8,000 grocery workers in the St. Louis area are represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 655. The union is against a ban on customers entering the stores but is calling for better oversight on the number of customers in stores.

“We believe our elected leaders need to enact real, serious limits on customers — beyond what we have seen so far — and other common-sense safeguards to ease the pressure on essential workers in grocery stores, and we’re actively asking state and local officials to do just that,” said David Cook, president of UFCW Local 655.

The Schnucks grocery chain also opposes a customer ban.

“There has been a dramatic increase in the number of customers ordering curbside pickup and grocery delivery in the past few weeks but a move toward a customer ban would increase food insecurity for those who do not have internet access to place online grocery orders, and those who receive food stamps,” said Erica Van Ross, Schnucks vice president of communication.

Schnucks is requiring all employees to wear masks and is strongly encouraging customers to do the same.