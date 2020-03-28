Local lawmakers urge residents to answer US Census

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – While the coronavirus may be the top issue on American’s minds, the 2020 US Census is still being counted.

“The census is essential,” St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley said. “You have to understand that.”

Bosley is adamant if St. Louisans overlook the census then they’re pretty much overlooking their own future.

“This is our time right now as a city to make sure our voices are heard and our population is counted,” he said.

Through the years, St. Louis’ population has decreased which, in turn, affects the amount of federal dollars pumped in the city. Thus, that impacts important resources like schools and public safety.

Unfortunately, it appears the impact of the census isn’t connecting with some St. Louis City residents.

According to the latest numbers from the US Census Bureau, the nation currently sits at about a 30 percent self-response rate.

That number increases to 32 percent when focusing on Missouri’s but decreases to 25 percent when keying in on St. Louis City.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office says the city stands to lose about $1,300 a person for those who don’t fill it out.

Alderman Bosley believes the elimination of standard door-to-door interactions due to the coronavirus could be a factor in the low numbers.

“Right now, we need to figure out innovative ways as a city as a whole,” he said.

The mayor’s office released a statement saying in part: “We encourage everyone to stand up and be counted. In the middle of a global health pandemic, I can’t think of a better reason to ensure we get our fair share of federal dollars and adequate, fair political representation.”

The census takes no more than five minutes to complete. This year, you’re able to complete it by phone and online as well.

You can fill out the census online here.