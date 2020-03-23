Local man describes family’s battle with COVID-19 infection

ST. LOUIS – Ryan Weinhaus has almost recovered from COVID-19. But he and his family have had a brutal two weeks.

“My mother, my father, my brother, my wife, and also myself tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.

According to Ryan, it started with his 63-year-old mother Jane Weinhaus, whom he describes as very healthy.

“She was admitted to the hospital March 7 to ICU, on a ventilator, completely sedated, which has been scary for our family,” he said.

Jane remains in the ICU. Monday was the first day since she was admitted that she came off the ventilator. Ryan says he got the coronavirus next.

“I started having symptoms on (March 13) and symptoms really have been unique between the five of us, were similar yet different,” he said. “Shortness of breath has been a commonality between all of us. My father was rushed to ER last week with shortness of breath. Ironically, he’s in ICU just two doors down from my mom.”

Ryan and his wife, Dr. Brittanie Weinhaus, found out they were infected while on vacation in Arizona. They immediately rented a car and drove 24 hours home to St. Louis.

The Weinhaus family believes that Jane picked up the virus at Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel, where she works as a pre-school teacher.

“This is super-serious. While I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re going to be ok, we have to use our best judgment,” Ryan said. “Staying inside, don’t be selfish, don’t just think about yourself, think about the people you could be infecting, thinking that you’re invincible.”

Ryan wants everyone to know—including teenagers and people in their 20s—that this is hitting their age groups as well.