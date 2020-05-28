Local Pasta House restaurants get specialized vapor spray to prepare for reopening

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Six St Louis County Pasta House restaurants will reopen on Monday. This week, they are using a hospital-grade sanitizing spray to attach germs on all high touch surfaces.

Enviro-Master St Louis is using the virus vaporizer to protect against 99.9 percent of germs for about a week. They will spray weekly.

Enviro-Master says public restrooms are a coronavirus risk. The company focuses on public restrooms for most of their businesses but now restaurants want the entire public area sprayed as another layer of protection.

Pasta House is busy this week training its staff on how to social distance and serve food safely to customers.