Local pastors split on Trump’s call to reopen houses of worship

NORMANDY, Mo. – During a Friday press briefing, President Donald Trump declared houses of worship as “essential” and said they should reopen to the public.

The president recently held a conference call with thousands of church leaders, some of them urging to let them praise again in their buildings. Trump’s now calling on governors to allow them to open right now.

Pastors in the St. Louis region are on both sides of the argument.

The CDC guidelines call for face masks, smaller gatherings, and cutting the sound of the choir since “singing may contribute to the transmission of COVID-19.”