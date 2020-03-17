Macoupin County market closes for the weekend after shopper tests positive for COVID-19

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – An Illinois supermarket is shut down and more than a dozen people are told to quarantine after a customer with coronavirus entered the store. It’s the kind of event that would frighten almost anyone.
A customer walked into a market in Gerard, Illinois on Sunday and had a medical episode. Emergency crews and citizens came to his aid. He was taken to a medical facility where they discovered he had COVID-19. Now, 18 people who helped are self-quarantined for two weeks.
The store closed Sunday night and was cleaned by a company that followed state and CDC protocols, including using a hospital-grade sanitizer.
The store received the all-clear to reopen Monday afternoon and people were shopping again.