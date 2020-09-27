Main Street St. Charles under control so far in first big test under new COVID restrictions

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Saturday is usually the craziest night on Main Street St. Charles according to neighbors.

FOX 2 watched the street Saturday night from a loft balcony to see how new restrictions impacted the explosion of crowds showing up to party outside of St. Louis and St. Louis County lately.

COVID related restrictions in the St. Louis area have sent people flooding into St. Charles and it’s led to scenes that rival Mardi Gras.

Wednesday St. Charles’ Mayor announced a temporary suspension of dance clubs and said establishments would turn down the music to “restaurant level” volume at 11:00 p.m. Residents and business owners reported fewer crowds Friday.

So far, Saturday night is also quieter than last weekend – without lines of people waiting to get into clubs. Stay tuned to FOX 2 to see how things progress.