Many businesses across St. Louis reopening as coronavirus cases rise in Missouri

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, COVID-19 cases have jumped 6.7 percent across the Show Me State in a week.

In St. Louis County, cases have risen by about 220 in the last 7 days.

“The virus is still here. We still see it in our community. People are still getting infected,” said Dr. Jason Newland, Washington University infectious disease specialist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Many places are reopening ahead of a usually busy Father’s Day weekend.

The St. Louis Science Center will reopen its doors to the general public for the first time Saturday but with a multitude of precautions.

Doug Stanze, St. Louis Science Center director of visitor services, said the center is prepared for visitors over Father’s Day weekend.

“We do have limited capacity, we will ask that those that are 9 and over wear a mask and you’ll also need a reservation to come to the building,” he said.

Stanze said he wants to reassure visitors they are taking every precaution necessary to keep visitors safe.

“As a father myself, I definitely can see the concerns parents may have wanting to come out to a public place, I can tell you that our team has been working tirelessly for the last 3 months to find the best path to reopening,” he said.

Nearly 40 miles west of the St. Louis Science Center, St. Charles County Parks is hosting its sold-out annual Father’s Day Grill-Out in Defiance.

“We’ve decreased the number of guests that can come out to our park events, we’ve learned how to adapt, we are cleaning areas a lot more frequently,” said Nancy Lee Gomer, St. Charles County Parks marketing coordinator.