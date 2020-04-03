Maplewood caterer providing quality meals for medical staff on the frontline of COVID-19 fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A part of the fight against COVID-19 that sometimes goes overlooked is keeping those on the frontline fed. For doctors and nurses working long hours caring for the sick, eating can become secondary at times when eating well can be more important than ever.

Jennifer Prost Gierhart, owner of La Chef Catering in Maplewood, is engineering the mass drop off of gourmet meals for medical workers. She has dropped off 70 meals for dinner to those working in the COVID-19 wing of Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur this week.

Her workers are now busy putting additional meals together.

On Friday evening, they’ll deliver to the families of doctors; families who are self-isolating because of the doctors’ potential exposure to coronavirus where they work. She is donating all of the work and people are donating all of the food.

The response has been so great so far, there will be another gourmet drop-off at Mercy next week and one for Barnes-Jewish Hospital staff in the coming days.

She includes a letter, naming the donors, with the meals. This is personal for Gierhart. Her cousins are nurses caring for coronavirus patients and are married to first responders. She’s also friends with doctors on that medical frontline.

So, says she’s feeding them right.

“We have lasagna roll-ups, chicken capellini pasta, grilled salmon with dill butter sauce,” she said.

“They are doing alright as of now. It’s tough. They’re tired and worried, and very hungry, very hungry. So, it’s much appreciated,” Gierhart said. “They loved the meals we dropped. They can’t wait until we do another one. Right now, with our donations, we are anticipating about 70 meals every week. We’re hoping to do more than that.”

If you have the means, you can help donate money on the La Chef GoFundMe page.

You can also find more information on the La Chef website and Facebook page.