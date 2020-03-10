Maryville University opts for online classes for two weeks for coronavirus

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Amid coronavirus prevention, Maryville University is transitioning to a virtual learning format for two weeks.

In a statement, the university is using its spring break week to prepare for the transition.

Beginning March 16, classes will be conducted online.

There are no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus on campus. This is simply a preventative measure.

The university says residence halls, food service, library, athletics, and student support services will remain open and available to students.

Maryville has approximately 6,000 online students and 4,000 on-campus students.