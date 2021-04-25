Mass vaccination event in west St. Louis County Sunday

ST. LOUIS– More mass vaccination events are taking place today in the bi-state region today. That includes a pop-up vaccination event in west St. Louis County.
Congregation Shaare Emeth is holding the event from 9 AM to 5 PM. It is located at 11645 Ladue Road.
The clinic was organized in partnership with the St. Louis County Health Department and the Creve Coeur and Eureka Fire protection districts. They will be offering the first Pfizer vaccine to anyone ages 16 and up.
You can learn more by visiting SESTL.ORG/vaccines.