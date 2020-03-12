St. Louis bans events with more than 1,000 people

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis is banning events of more than 1,000 people to stop the spread of the coronavirus. This comes after the NCAA tournament that was scheduled to come to town was canceled. Crowds at churches, schools and certain other locations are exempt.

Earlier today, Krewson also ordered the water department to stop water shutoffs for the next 60 days for hygiene reasons. There are also handwashing stations throughout downtown.

The city also enacted the unified health command to share timely information among 18 jurisdictions.