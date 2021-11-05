Mercy hospitals begin vaccinating kids ages 5-11 today

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Mercy hospitals in Chesterfield and Kirkwood will offer COVID-19 vaccines to children from ages 5 to 11 for the first time starting Friday.

Children in that age group are now approved to roll up their sleeves for a pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine. More than 100,000 pediatric doses are set to be delivered to the state.

There is a clinic at Mercy Hospital in Chesterfield Friday and Saturday. The CDC recommended the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children on Tuesday.

State law requires kids between kindergarten through 12th grade to get seven different vaccines. To mandate the COVID shot like the others would require approval from lawmakers.

Several school districts across the state are also now scheduling COVID vaccine clinics after the CDC approved Pfizer’s shots for kids ages 5 through 11. Commissioner for the state’s education department Margie Vandeven said, like masks, offering the vaccine is up to the district since Missouri is a local control state.

“We’re serving as a facilitator of information in the best ways that we can and the schools are arranging that on our own. We are certainly helping to facilitate anyone that’s doing a clinic,” Vandeven said.

She plans to meet with school district leaders Friday to discuss their vaccine plans.

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 20,000 Missourians ages 5 to 9 have tested positive for COVID.