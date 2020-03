Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Mercy Hospitals in the St. Louis area have a different type of drive-up. They have tents outside the emergency room. They are pre-screening patients outside the building.

Possible coronavirus patients will be separated from patients with other conditions. Doctors will then determine if the symptoms are severe enough for the patients to go inside.

Hospital officials say about 120 people a day are being tested for coronavirus at the Mercy testing site.