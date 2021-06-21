Mercy now allowing two visitors per patient

ST. LOUIS – Patients are now allowed to have more visitors at Mercy hospitals.

Two visitors are now allowed per patient at each of Mercy’s five St. Louis area hospitals.

“We understand the hardship visitor restrictions create for our patients, their families and loved ones, and for our own co-workers,” Mercy executive vice president and Mercy Hospital St. Louis president Steve Mackin said. “We are thrilled to relax these restrictions as the transmission rate of COVID-19 decreases.”

The new policy goes into effect at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital Washington, and Mercy Hospital Lincoln.

Earlier in the pandemic, Mercy only allowed one visitor per patient.

All visitors must still wear masks at Mercy facilities.

“The pandemic is not over, so we must keep some restrictions in place. We look forward to our community making continued progress against the spread of this virus so we can further ease these restrictions and take steps toward our pre-pandemic world,” Mackin said.

Click here for more information on visitor restrictions and hospital visiting hours.