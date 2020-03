ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mercy will open a drive-through COVID-19 test site this weekend. They are only testing people who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.

The drive-through location is at the Mercy Virtual Care Center, 15740 S. Outer Forty Road in Chesterfield. They expect to be open on Saturday.