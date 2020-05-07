MERS Goodwill reopens select stores in Missouri

HARVESTER, Mo. – Select MERS Goodwill stores in Missouri opened to the public Thursday, with new guidelines in place for customers who want to enter the store.

MERS Goodwill is asking for great patience from the general public.

“At our checkout points we have six feet self-distancing stickers on the ground as well as outside of the building once we hit our 45-customer capacity,” says Hannah Nesser, store manager at the MERS Goodwill in Harvester.

Masks are mandatory and arrows indicating the way to move through the store, the nonprofit is trying to put people back to work; opening select locations statewide.

For the many who have been stuck inside for the last seven and half weeks looking at your stuff and deciding what to donate, MERS Goodwill has a favor to ask.

“We are hoping that people will wait just a little bit longer or be very patient with us because we are having kind of a self-serve model right now,” says Kristy Lance, retail vice president at MERS Goodwill.

Not all MERS Goodwill stores are open just yet. They recommend you check their website before a visit.

“It’s self-service donation,” says Nesser. “When the donors pull up into the donation drive through, they are putting their donations into the boxes that we have set up outside. Those boxes are 40 inches by 40 inches by 40 inches. So right now, we are not accepting large furniture. Those boxes will have lids put on them so that we can self-isolate the donations for three days before any of the employees touch them to put them out onto the sales floor.”

After just four hours of being open, the Harvester MERS Goodwill store had collected three semi-trailers full of donated items.

“We furloughed around, I believe, 1,500 employees just from the stores alone,” says Lance. “So, all those employees are ready to get back to work.”