Metro area health officials recognize skepticism surrounding coronavirus vaccine

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Health officials on both sides of the river have addressed the public with updates on the status of handling the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest announcements include progress with a coronavirus candidate vaccine.

Pfizer and Biontech companies said they are on the brink of making available a vaccine that is 90% effective in fighting COVID-19. Health professionals on the local and state levels recognize however that along with a novel vaccine can come skepticism on its safety, efficiency, and effectiveness.

During the latest press conference from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, he addressed the challenges to come.

“The weeks and months ahead in our fight against COVID -19 will remain phenomenally difficult,” Pritzker said.

Southern Illinois’s 1.3% positivity rate in mid-June has risen to 11.5%.

Dr. Ngoze Ezike of the Illinois Department of Health touched on the hesitancy some might feel about the vaccines in the works.

“We could have hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine in the world, but if they don’t get into the arms of people, it’s not helpful,” Ezike said.

Several vaccines going through clinical trials.

“There are people who are hesitant about the vaccine, and feel that the process has been rushed,” Ezike said. “Every possible resource has been thrown behind this vaccine.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force, which has been briefing the metro area on the hospitalizations in our major health care systems, is already working on a campaign to debunk the skepticisms of vaccinations.

Stephanie Zoller, a spokesperson for the task force, said on the local and state level, leaders are working to build trust in the vaccine and medical developments.

There is an initiative called “Vaccinate STL” that is now geared toward flu vaccinations. Zoller said they will then focus on encouraging residents to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The website states:

“These are unprecedented times. In six short months, COVID-19 has changed our lives and brought us together in ways no one could have expected. Now as we enter the flu season, we are faced with new challenges. That’s why the St. Louis region’s health care systems and their partners have created Vaccinate STL.”

“We will partner with organizations that work with vulnerable residents, religious leaders, and so many different audiences receiving information in different ways,” Zoller said.