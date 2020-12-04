Metro East adds more COVID-19 testing sites

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – With COVID-19 still spreading rapidly on both sides of the river, more testing opportunities have become available in the Metro East.

A large testing site at St. Clair Square Mall just off I-64 and Route 159 opened Thursday. The testing site used to be at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis but authorities say they moved it here because there is more space for cars to line up.

The new site is opened every day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Testing is free and open to anyone. People don’t need a doctor’s order, to be exhibiting symptoms or an appointment to get tested. They also don’t need insurance.

Other testing sites open in the Metro East include one at the Belle-Clair Fairground and Expo Center. That is on South Belt East in Belleville. It is a walk-up testing site. It’s open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and then again from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Anyone over three years of age can be tested there and it is free with no appointment necessary.

Another testing location is at the Monroe County Annex Building in Waterloo. They are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will still be mobile testing in East St. Louis including at 4601 State Street. That will take place every Sunday and Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.