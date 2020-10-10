Metro East dining rooms open for business as some COVID restrictions lifted

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Restaurant owners along Main Street in Belleville are cautiously celebrating the lifting of a restriction banning indoor dining for bars and restaurants in Region 4, more commonly known as the Metro East in southwest Illinois.

The ban was put in place in August because of COVID-19 concerns and lifted Friday after positivity rates reached levels low enough to trigger the reversal. The restrictions could be reinstated if positivity rates rise.

“We want to encourage everyone to wash their hands and wear their mask when they can’t social distance,” said Copper Fire Bar and Eatery owner Renae Eichholz. “We need to stay open; we have to keep the numbers down.”

Eichholz and other business owners have been calling for Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration to lift the restriction for weeks.

“We weren’t sure it was going to happen,” she said.

Bennie Parr, who owns Bennie’s Pizza Pub, said the lifting of the dining room ban is huge for his business, even though he does have patio seating. He thanks customers and community leaders who have supported locally owned businesses.

“Our whole vibe is come in, enjoy pizza,” said Parr. “We usually have live music inside.”

Mark Onstott, who owns Tavern on Main, said the change comes at a critical time for restaurants because patio weather will soon come to an end.

“Last week was the first week it was cold enough where no one wanted to east dinner outside,” he said. “This is big news; this is great for us.”