Metro to require face masks for riders beginning May 11

ST. LOUIS – Starting next week, Metro Transit will require all riders to wear face masks.
The bi-state transit company said face coverings would be mandatory for all customers and employees on MetroBus, MetroLink, and Metro Call-A-Ride services.
by: Kevin S. HeldPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Starting next week, Metro Transit will require all riders to wear face masks.
The bi-state transit company said face coverings would be mandatory for all customers and employees on MetroBus, MetroLink, and Metro Call-A-Ride services.