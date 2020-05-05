Breaking News
IL: 2,838 deaths/ 65,962 cases; MO: 377 deaths/ 8,7916 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Metro to require face masks for riders beginning May 11

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Starting next week, Metro Transit will require all riders to wear face masks.

The bi-state transit company said face coverings would be mandatory for all customers and employees on MetroBus, MetroLink, and Metro Call-A-Ride services.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News