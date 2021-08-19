Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force data hasn’t been this high since January

ST. LOUIS – The newest numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reveal that overall COVID hospitalizations haven’t been as high as they are now since January.

The task force indicated on Tuesday that some COVID case rates in the region appeared to be flattening and that perhaps recent mitigation efforts might be paying off. Unfortunately, some of the latest numbers don’t seem to reflect a flattening of cases, at least not yet.

The task force reported 85 new COVID patients were admitted to hospitals. That is 16 more than Wednesday. This number lags by two days.

Overall COVID hospitalizations increased by 48 and now total 612 people. COVID hospitalizations have doubled in the last month.

The number of COVID patients on ventilators remained the same at 97 while ICU patients with COVID fell by three.

Eight more COVID deaths were reported Wednesday. That makes 19 COVID deaths in the last two days.

Multiple children are continuing to battle COVID in local hospitals. 24 kids 17 or younger are hospitalized with COVID. That’s three more than Wednesday. Four of those kids are in ICUs. This is two less than Wednesday.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County Health Department officials reported an average of 283 new COVID cases every day in the county with one in five cases being someone under 18. Health officials said there is a substantial amount of Delta variant transmission among St. Louis County children.

FOX 2 was told 47 percent of St. Louis County residents are now fully vaccinated.