Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force launched in fight against COVID-19

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis region is taking another big step in the fight against the coronavirus.

Health officials and government leaders from across the St. Louis area have launched the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

They say this task force will help them make a coordinated and unified effort in fighting and dealing with the virus.



Dr. Alex Garza who is currently the chief medical officer for SSM Health will lead the task force. He previously worked for the Department of Homeland Security where he led the US response to the H1N1 pandemic. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann will also be involved along with BJC Healthcare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital. The mission of the task force is to coordinate the need for supplies, hospital beds, and other critical items.

Officials say the task force now plans to hold daily press conferences to update the public on the fight against COVID-19.