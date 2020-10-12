Missouri agency still working to fix state’s COVID-19 dashboard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two days after a “database extract error” incorrectly showed a massive one-day increase in coronavirus cases in Missouri, the problem remains unresolved.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said Monday that the state is still working to pinpoint the cause of the problem, which is related to the automated, rather than manual, entry of data.

On Saturday, Missouri reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, which would be nearly 3,000 more than the state’s previous record for a single day.

But on Sunday, the health department said that number was wrong, blaming the process of migrating data into a new system.