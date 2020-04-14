Missouri airports awarded $152 million in COVID-19 relief funds

ST. LOUIS – The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $152.4 million in emergency aid to 75 airports in Missouri in response to COVID-19.

The aid, announced by US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, is part of President Donald Trump’s $10 billion CARES Act Airport Grant Program, designed to support airport following the decline in passenger traffic and other business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal aid is meant to support airport capital expenses and operational revenue, as well as cover payroll and utility costs, and airport debt payments.

You can view a list of Missouri airports receiving funding, along with aid for all US airports, on the interactive map below.