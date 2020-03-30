KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s attorney general on Monday announced he issued subpoena-like demands for information from third-party Amazon sellers in an attempt to fight price gouging amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is investigating eight Missouri-based Amazon sellers who allegedly have been charging two to 19 times the prices charged before the COVID-19 outbreak for hand sanitizer, masks, and respirators.
Schmitt issued civil investigative demands requiring the third-party sellers to provide his office with details on pricing.
“Price gouging is something that we’re taking incredibly seriously, and we’re exploring all avenues in order to protect Missourians during these unprecedented times,” Schmitt said in a statement.
Missouri attorney general reviewing price gouging complaints
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s attorney general on Monday announced he issued subpoena-like demands for information from third-party Amazon sellers in an attempt to fight price gouging amid the coronavirus pandemic.