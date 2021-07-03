Missouri considering incentives for COVID-19 vaccines

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A newspaper is reporting that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s administration floated the idea of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program and the possibility of a “substantial grand prize” during a meeting of health officials. The Kansas City Star said it obtained notes from a June 25 Zoom meeting of the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence during which a senior state Department of Health and Senior Services official shared the potential program. The notes from the meeting compiled by the center’s secretary from the meeting said a potential program would likely start in July. A Parson spokesperson said Friday only that work is continuing on potential incentive options.

