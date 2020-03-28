Missouri coronavirus cases rise to 838; 10th death reported

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released a new survey of the number of people testing positive for novel coronavirus. They say that there are now 838 in the state with 10 deaths reported.

St. Louis City has 21 new cases bringing the total to 93, with one death. St. Louis County authorities are now reporting 313 cases. An increase of 66 cases, according to the state of Missouri.

St. Charles County is now at 37 cases. Jefferson County has two additional cases to report bringing its case count to 17.

There are two deaths reported in St. Louis County. One death is reported in St. Louis City and St. Charles County.

See a map of all of Missouri’s cases here.