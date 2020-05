JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting one new death attributed to the coronavirus.

As of Sunday afternoon, 352 people have died from COVID-19. Missouri is also reporting 8,386 total cases, an increase of 232 cases from the day prior.

For additional information, you can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus hotline at 877-435-841.

See a map of all of Missouri’s cases here.