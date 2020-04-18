Missouri governor believes gradual reopening of state will lead to broad economic recovery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson believes the state will recover from the economic devastation caused by the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Parson cautioned any recovery would not happen with the flip of a switch and will bring with it a new sense of normal.

“I think you’re going to have to understand they’re going to be guidelines that a majority of the people in the state I believe will follow,” said Parson when asked what the future holds.

The governor held a media availability after his daily briefing on Friday. He asked Missourians to be patient as they adjust to safe ways to shop, attend a religious service or go to a park.

“I think we’re all going to have to take a little different look at that,” he said.

Parson was also asked about a lawsuit filed Friday. The ACLU and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition believe Missourians should be able to vote by mail during the COVID-19 concerns. Parson said the issue is up to the secretary of state and county clerks.

“We don’t know where we’re going to be election time come June or August,” Parson said.

The governor was also asked about the recent recall of personal protective equipment that was found to be faulty after it was sent to first responders. Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said she would not identify. The vendors adding future litigation is possible. She said two of the vendors refunded the state their money but the third vendor has not offered a refund. She said the state spent slightly more than $8 million on that order.

Parson said the bigger issue is finding a way to alleviate dependence on foreign countries for PPE. Karsten said earlier in the week the faulty masks came from warehouses in China. Parson said there will be opportunities for Missouri companies to make PPE for the state in an effort to stockpile enough for any future emergency.

Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams advised Missourians to continue to follow the current statewide stay-at-home order. He said failure to do so could result in a setback.