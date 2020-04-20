Missouri health department updates COVID-19 numbers: 5,807 cases, 177 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is

health department is reporting Monday a total of 5,807 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 140 new patients since yesterday.

One additional person has died as a result of the coronavirus, raising the number of reported deaths to 177.

According to the state health department, St. Louis City has 859 positive cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths. Meanwhile, St. Louis County has 2,289 confirmed cases and 82 deaths.

Elsewhere in the St. Louis metro area, Jefferson County sits at 222 cases and 3 deaths; Franklin County has 99 positive cases and 5 deaths; and St. Charles County has 447 people who’ve tested positive for the virus and 13 deaths.

For additional information, you can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus hotline at 877-435-841.

