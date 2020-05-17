Missouri, Illinois health departments release new COVID-19 data

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Illinois Department of Public Health posted new information Sunday on the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19.

Last week, Missouri passed 10,000 cases while Illinois eclipsed 90,000 cases.

At present, Missouri has recorded 10,789 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 594 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 5.5 percent. Meanwhile, Illinois has 94,191 cases of COVID-19 and 4,177 deaths as a result – a 4.43 percent mortality rate.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois has confirmed 1,734 new cases and 51 new deaths and Missouri has confirmed an additional 5 deaths and 124 cases of COVID-19. The new numbers are not necessarily from the last day, however.

Illinois has performed 581,944 tests for the coronavirus. It’s not clear how many Missourians have been tested thus far.

As of May 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 1,467,065 cases of COVID-19 and 88,709 deaths across all 50 states, for a national mortality rate of 6.04 percent.