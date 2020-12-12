Missouri is expecting to receive 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; vaccinations could start as early as Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – State health leaders tell FOX2 that Missouri is expecting to receive 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by next Wednesday, and that is when vaccinations could start.

Hospital workers who treat many Covid-19 patients are among the first expected to get the vaccine.

Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, says since the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine last night, vaccinations in Missouri may start as early as next Wednesday.

Once the Pfizer vaccine is sent out it will go to sites in Missouri that have the ability to store it at the extremely cold temperatures which are required for the Pfizer product.

Besides health care workers, residents in long term care facilities are also high on the list to get some of the first vaccine doses. Doctor Williams says those residents should start to be vaccinated on the week of December 20th through the 26th from a partnership with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.

Williams says long term care residents will likely receive vaccinations from the 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine that Missouri is expecting to have in hand soon.

Even with the vaccinations coming, Williams says we still must wear masks and take Covid-19 precautions until next summer and that he thinks the vaccine will remarkably decrease your chances of getting infected, but no vaccine is 100 percent.

Williams says after health care workers and long-term care residents are vaccinated, the next phase of vaccinations will include teachers, childcare workers and first responders, which should start in the second week of January.

Wiliams says federal officials tell him Missouri should have enough doses to vaccinate two million people by the end of February.