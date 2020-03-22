Missouri lawmaker Joe Runions tests positive for COVID-19

Missouri State Rep. Joe Runions was taken off a ventilator and is now breathing on his own, staffers said.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri State Representative Joe Runions remains hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Runions, 79, issued a statement Sunday afternoon to say he’s getting better but admits it will be a long recovery.

The congressman shared doctors’ concerns about running out of important medical supplies and equipment needed to care for patients while protecting themselves.

“They also say expanded testing is needed to more quickly identify and treat those who have contracted COVID-19,” he said.

At one point, Runions’ treatment required him to be on a ventilator. A spokesman for the congressman said he’s no longer on the ventilator and is breathing normally. The congressman shared a photo to illustrate the severity of the condition.

Runions said he spoke with Governor Mike Parson to share his experiences as a patient. He also sent the governor a letter outlining ways the state can help.

“I also urged him to do all in his power to send the necessary supplies directly to our hospitals as quickly as possible,” Runions said.

Runions, a Democrat, represents Jackson and Cass counties in the Kansas City area. He was first elected in 2012.