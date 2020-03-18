Missouri municipal elections postponed until June amid COVID-19 concerns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson has issued an executive order to delay the municipal elections previously scheduled for April 7, 2020. They are now postponed until June 2, 2020.

“Postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” writes Governor Parson in a statement. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”

The closing date to register to vote in this election remains March 11. The deadline for filing as a write-in candidate for office remains March 27 at 5:00 pm.