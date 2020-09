A Missouri National Guardsman waits for cars to place food in their trunks at the former Jamestown Mall in Florissant, Missouri on Saturday, May 2, 2020. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis says the food give-a-way, to 2700 vehicles, is the largest food give-a-way to date in the St. Louis area. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri National Guard will be deployed until December 30, 2020, to continue helping with the state with the response to COVID-19.

Governor Mike Parson signed the extension of the executive order today. The guard has been deployed in Missouri since March 27, 2020 to help respond to the health and economic impacts of the virus.

The National Guard has been helping to distribute COVID-19 tests, food, PPE, and more.