Missouri officials share proposed plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is preparing to distribute a vaccine for COVID-19 according to Governor Mike Parson. The state has been working on a plan since August and it is one of the first to share one with the Centers for Disease Control. DC. Missouri expects to receive feedback from the CDC on October 26.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams says that there are four vaccines in phase three trials being developed. Some of them may be ready for distribution by early December. That depends on FDA approval.

Phase one and phase two distribution plans will include people working on the front lines. It is being prioritized for first responders like Missouri medical workers. Then it will be given to people working at long-term care facilities and those at high risk from COVID-19 like the elderly and people with medical conditions.

Phase three will be mass distribution of the vaccine. It will include drive-thru clinics and other methods of giving the vaccine to the most people. The forecast to implement that phase is in April.

The vaccine will be available for free. But, it will not be available for children or pregnant women.

Gov. Parson says that he is not mandating that anyone get a vaccine. He does recommend social distancing and mask-wearing to stop the spread of the virus.

The plan is over 100 pages long and has just been sent to the public.

