Missouri readies for reopening as St. Louis City and County ease restrictions

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are easing some restrictions this week as Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces the state will be reopening.

Leaders in the city and county, which have some of the highest populations and highest number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri, say they’re slowly easing restrictions.

“All remaining businesses in the county can reopen. That includes places like gyms, casinos, pools, and banquet halls,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said. “However, they’ll be capped at 25 percent capacity until June 29.”

Also beginning Monday, St. Louis City will start allowing more than 10 people to gather in parks. They can have up to 250 as long as they socially distance.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County isn’t allowing gatherings of more than 10 until June 29, but they are reopening picnic shelters and sports courts.

Some facilities are even taking reservations to keep attendance numbers and check.

The governor said that the Missouri State Fair will carry on as planned, from August 13 through August 23 in Sedalia. There’s no telling right now what the safety protocols and procedures will look like though.