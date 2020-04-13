Missouri recalls faulty PPE sent to first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - During Governor Mike Parson’s daily briefing, Missouri Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten shared the news the state is recalling personal protective equipment sent to first responders.

“SEMA sent out a recall notice to our local law enforcement and fire service partners across the state,” Karsten said. “SEMA is recalling 48,000 N95 masks that went out to our first responders on April 2nd and April 8th.”

She said testing over the weekend by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services showed some of the masks did not meet standards. Karsten did not elaborate on where the masks came from or what was wrong with them.

“We’ve asked our local response partners to immediately pull those masks out of circulation and to make sure they are not used, and SEMA will be collecting those masks to ensure they are not used,” she said.

Governor Parson was asked if he intends to extend or lift the statewide stay-at-home order, which is set to expire April 24. He said he will continue to evaluate several factors on a daily basis.

Some of those factors will be how many patients are testing positive and how much hospital space and equipment are available.

The governor also announced the first overflow health care facility in the state will be ready to accept patents on Tuesday.

The Missouri National Guard helped transform a hotel in Florissant into a facility capable of accepting more than 100 patients with mild or no symptoms of COVID-19. Parson said he feels the state is in good shape in terms of the number of available hospital beds right now.