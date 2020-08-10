Missouri records no new COVID deaths in 24 hours as case total nears 60K

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With Missouri on the precipice of 60,000 total cases of COVID-19, there is one kernel of positive news in Monday’s COVID update: the state did not record a single coronavirus-related death in the last 24 hours.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 59,954 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,027 positive cases from the day before—and 1,307 total deaths as of Monday, August 10. That’s a case-fatality rate of 2.18 percent.

Please keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases

DHSS was unable to release new case totals for Saturday, August 8 due to in-house technology upgrades. As a result, the 7-day rolling average will not be available until August 15.

Nearly half of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The 20 to 24 age group has 6,742 recorded cases, the highest of all age groups. The 0 to 9 age group has 1,381 reported cases and the 10 to 19 group has 5,402 cases.

The average age of a Missouri COVID-19 patient is 43. The rolling average over the last 7 days remains at 41 years of age.

More than half of all recorded deaths in the state are for patients 80 years of age and older.

Missouri has administered 769,918 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 92.5 percent of those patients have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, positive cases are up 10.3 percent (per 100,000 people) over the last 7 days.

The state is reporting 923 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of August 7. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of August 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 5,023,649 cases of COVID-19 and 161,842 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case-fatality rate of 3.22 percent.