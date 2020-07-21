Missouri reports 1,138 new COVID cases as younger people catch virus in greater numbers

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri has surpassed 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day for only the second time since the state began tracking the virus.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 34,762 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,138 positive cases from the day before—and 1,143 subsequent deaths. That’s a case fatality rate of 3.29 percent.

The previous single-day record for cases was set July 10 with 1,042, as appears on the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard. However, Fox 2’s original reporting from that day indicated only 662 new cases at the time. The exact reason for such a large discrepancy in reported cases is not entirely clear, although the state has amended previous reported cases and hospitalizations to reflect more accurate information.

The majority of cases are for individuals 44 years of age and younger.

The 20 to 24 age group has 3,927 recorded cases, the highest of all age groups.

As of July 15, the state has not released the number of individuals hospitalized for COVID. The Missouri Hospital Association and the state have been unable to access that information because of a White House directive on data measurement and reporting. The hospitalization report will resume once the state has access to said data. The state is collecting what it calls “interim data” in the meantime.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Missouri has administered 580,320 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 94.3 percent of patients have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, the state health department is reporting positive cases are up 2.8 percent over the last 7 days.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 3,819,139 cases of COVID-19 and 140,630 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case fatality rate of 3.68 percent.