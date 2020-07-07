Missouri reports biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting the single biggest increase of new COVID-19 cases.

At present, Missouri has recorded 24,629 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 773 positive cases from the day before—and 1,042 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 4.23 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, this record increase “is partially due to delays in receiving data reports from labs and volume of cases over the holiday weekend.”

July 1 held the previous single-day record for reported positives with 550 cases.

Approximately 435,348 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 94.6 percent have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

As of July 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 2,932,596 cases of COVID-19 and 130,133 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 4.44 percent.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).