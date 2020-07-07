Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,042 deaths/ 24,629 cases IL: 7,063 deaths/ 148,452 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Missouri reports biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Doctor hand holding positive Coronavirus test. (Taechit Taechamanodom/Getty Images/Royalty Free)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting the single biggest increase of new COVID-19 cases.

At present, Missouri has recorded 24,629 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 773 positive cases from the day before—and 1,042 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 4.23 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, this record increase “is partially due to delays in receiving data reports from labs and volume of cases over the holiday weekend.”

July 1 held the previous single-day record for reported positives with 550 cases.

Approximately 435,348 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 94.6 percent have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

As of July 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 2,932,596 cases of COVID-19 and 130,133 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 4.44 percent.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News