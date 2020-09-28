Missouri reports decrease in total COVID cases amid the launch of new public information dashboard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On the day Missouri launched a new COVID-19 dashboard to provide more data on cases and infection rates to the general public, state health officials acknowledged they had reported an incorrect total number of coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the state added 11 COVID deaths and subtracted 130 cases after announcing “instances of cases being counted more than once or cases being marked as confirmed without the correct verification documentation present.”

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 123,276 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 2,074 total deaths as of Monday, September 28. That’s a case-fatality rate of 1.68 percent.

Please keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday occurred in the last 24 hours.

For comparative purposes, Missouri’s COVID case-fatality rate was 1.81 percent on August 31, 2.52 percent on July 30, and 4.71 percent at the end of June. In mid-May, the case-fatality rate was 5.5 percent. When COVID-19 was beginning to spread across the state in late March, the case-fatality rate was 1.33 percent.

The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 1,281. Yesterday, the average was at 1,509 cases. Exactly one month ago, the rolling average was 1,147.

Approximately 48.3 percent of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 20,764 recorded cases, nearly twice as many as the next highest group, 25 to 29-year-olds (10,954). Kids 9 years of age and younger have 3,052 cases.

Approximately 49.8 percent of all recorded deaths in the state are for patients 80 years of age and older.

Missouri is now reporting a rolling 7-day average for COVID hospitalizations across the state. As of Sept. 27, that average is 1,069.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day). Beginning October 1, calls will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. A DHSS spokesperson says they receive 93 percent of calls during this timeframe.

As of September 28, the CDC has identified 7,095,422 cases of COVID-19 and 204,328 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case-fatality rate of 2.88 percent.

How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).

The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.

Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.