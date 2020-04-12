Missouri reports more than 130 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state’s health department is reporting a total of 4,160 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 136 patients in the last 24 hours. One person also died as a result of coronavirus, bringing the total number of reported deaths to 110.

According to the state health department, St. Louis City has 614 positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths. Meanwhile, St. Louis County has 1,633 confirmed cases and 42 deaths.

Elsewhere in the St. Louis metro area, Jefferson County sits at 115 cases and 3 deaths; Franklin County has 81 positive cases and 3 deaths; and St. Charles County has 328 people who’ve tested positive for the virus and 10 deaths.

For additional information, you can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus hotline at 877-435-841.

See a map of all of Missouri’s cases here.